Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 3.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,050,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,139 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

