Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. 129,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

