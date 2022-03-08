Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

