Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.69 ($122.49).

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($118.48) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($132.61) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 11th.

EPA DG traded down €4.18 ($4.54) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €82.05 ($89.18). 4,302,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.41. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($96.52).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

