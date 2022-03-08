Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc Sells 22,593 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bx Guidon Topco Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 125,336 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $3,750,053.12.

On Thursday, February 24th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 1,143,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

