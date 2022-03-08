Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 233.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.06).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,216.98). Also, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,904.82).

LON VMUK traded down GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 163.48 ($2.14). 5,548,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,513. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.28. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.