Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 301,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,428 shares in the last quarter.

VRDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

