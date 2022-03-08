Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
