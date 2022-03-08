VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.93 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,666.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

