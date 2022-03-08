Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

