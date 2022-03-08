Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ARW stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

