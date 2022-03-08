Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

