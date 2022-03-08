VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.
VYNE stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.91.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
