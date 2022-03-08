VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.