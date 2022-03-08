Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $123.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00376154 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,110,476 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

