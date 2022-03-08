Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock worth $862,563,628 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $139.61. 366,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

