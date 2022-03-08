Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock valued at $862,563,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

