Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Watsco posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $284.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a 52-week low of $236.95 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

