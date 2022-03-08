Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 827,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

