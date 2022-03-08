Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.64 on Friday. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

