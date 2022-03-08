Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,238 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Moderna by 17,874.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,871. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

