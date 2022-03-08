Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

