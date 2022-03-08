Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of ETN opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

