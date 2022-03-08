Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

