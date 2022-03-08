Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 6,754 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

