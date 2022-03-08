Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 2,898 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

