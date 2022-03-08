Wedmont Private Capital Invests $2.99 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,741.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,308.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.