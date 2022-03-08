Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 271,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $453.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

