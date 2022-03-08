Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $225.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.29 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

