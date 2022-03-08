Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASM International (ASMIY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) in the last few weeks:
- 3/1/2022 – ASM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – ASM International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96).
- 2/24/2022 – ASM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €350.00 ($380.43) to €300.00 ($326.09).
- 2/17/2022 – ASM International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – ASM International is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ASMIY opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International NV has a 52-week low of $240.60 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.33 and its 200-day moving average is $400.90.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.