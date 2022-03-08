Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASM International (ASMIY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – ASM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – ASM International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96).

2/24/2022 – ASM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €350.00 ($380.43) to €300.00 ($326.09).

2/17/2022 – ASM International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ASM International is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International NV has a 52-week low of $240.60 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.33 and its 200-day moving average is $400.90.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

