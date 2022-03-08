Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GXO Logistics (GXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO):

3/1/2022 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00.

2/15/2022 – GXO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

1/24/2022 – GXO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09.

Get GXO Logistics Inc alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.