Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kaltura (KLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Kaltura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Kaltura was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Kaltura was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/14/2022 – Kaltura had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Kaltura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Kaltura stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 19,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Kaltura Inc has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaltura (KLTR)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.