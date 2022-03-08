Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.66

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 1619861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

