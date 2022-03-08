Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.66

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 1619861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
WB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
