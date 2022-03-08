Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Weibo by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

