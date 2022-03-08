Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.21 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

