Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lowered by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

