Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 141.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 603,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,120. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

