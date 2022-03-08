Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
