Westwater Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,566 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,643% compared to the typical volume of 531 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 293,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

