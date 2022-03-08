Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

