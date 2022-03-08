White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.19. 490,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.13. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.