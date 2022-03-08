White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 602 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

