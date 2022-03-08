WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

