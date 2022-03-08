William Blair Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

