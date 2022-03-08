William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Buys $10,820.90 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $10,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth John Stephon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Kenneth John Stephon bought 6,720 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00.

William Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 52,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $180.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. William Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in William Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

