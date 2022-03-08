Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. 6,755,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,350. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

