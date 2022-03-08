Wingstop Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,545. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

