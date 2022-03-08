Wingstop Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.
In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,545. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
