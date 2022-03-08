Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $101,907.52 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $21,108.36.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60.

WING stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

