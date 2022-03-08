Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Winnebago Industries worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,335,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

