WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.95. 7,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,595. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of WNS by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.