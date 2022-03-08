Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,680.0 days.

Worldline stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $96.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

